APC Crisis: Ngige, Momoh chair fact-finding, reconciliation committee for Kogi, Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday raised two fact-finding and reconciliation panels to look into disquiet among the party’s members in Kogi and Bauchi states.

The party said in a statement that its national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, named the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and party chieftain, Tony Momoh, to lead the committees in Bauchi and Kogi States, respectively.

Other members of the Bauchi State fact-finding and reconciliation committee are Lawrence Onoja, Oserheimen Osunbor, Jafar Isa and Gambo Magaji.

The members of Mr. Momoh’s committee for Kogi State are John Shagaya, Barnabas Gemade, Ahmed Aboki and Olubunmi Adetunbi.

While thanking the panel members for accepting their assignments, Mr. Oyegun said the calibre of personalities selected was a reflection of the seriousness with which the APC takes the disputes in Kogi and Bauchi.

“It is clear that in a few of our states, we have fairly serious issues to contend with – Kogi, Bauchi and to some extent in Kano,” Mr. Odigie-Oyegun said.

“The party’s National Working Committee decided to select some of the very best that we have to help us unravel the problems in these states and also make serious reconciliation efforts”, he added.

“In Bauchi State, we have the differences between the state administration and most of the representatives of that state in the National Assembly.

“Kogi is an equally very challenging assignment in the sense that it has a history behind it.

“The circumstances that led to the emergence of the Governor of Kogi State has also to be considered a factor.

“The unfortunate manner of the transition of the leader in that state also has a bearing on it. So it is not only an emotional situation, it is also a highly sensitive situation that you are going to confront.

“It also has very serious implications of Party discipline in Kogi because we have the unusual situation of a Party pitting itself against its own government,” Mr. Oyegun said.

The committees have two weeks to complete their assignments.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) members present at the meeting include Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu; National Vice-Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta; National Vice-Chairman (South East), Emma Eneukwu; National Treasurer, Bala Gwagwarwa; National Auditor, George Moghalu and National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso.