Accused of corruption, Oronsaye granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday granted former Head of Service, HOS, Stephen Oransaye, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The former HOS is standing trial on a 35-count charge bordering on money laundering and fraud.

He is standing trial alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, Global Services Limited, Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Drre Investment and Construction Company Limited.

When the matter was called up for hearing, counsel to Mr. Oransaye, John Ochogwu, told the court that he had an application seeking permission for Mr. Oransaye to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Mr. Ochogwu prayed the court to release his client’s international passport to enable him secure visa to travel abroad for medical treatment and come back before April 25, the next adjourned date.

Although the prosecuting counsel, O. A. Atolagbe, did not oppose the application, he expressed displeasure about the absence of Afe and his counsel in court.

“Afe is a respondent in this case and I am surprised neither him nor his counsel is present in the court,” he said.

The judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, in a short ruling, granted Mr. Oransaye the permission to travel, saying it was predicted in Ochogwu’s plea that the defendant will be in court in the next adjourned date.

“Although the prosecution did not oppose the application and did not ask the court to revoke the bail of the defendant, I hereby order for the release of the defendant’s passport,” he said.

Responding to the prosecution’s surprise on the absence of Afe (2nd defendant) and his counsel, the judge said they had always been in court for the case.

Justice Kolawole, adjourned the case till April 25 for continuation of trial.

(NAN)