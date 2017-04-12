Easter: Nigerian govt declares Friday, Monday public holidays

People shopping as Ester Celebration draws closer at Nyanya Market in Abuja on Wednesday (12/4/2017). 02202/12/4/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN
People shopping as Ester Celebration draws closer at Nyanya Market in Abuja on Wednesday (12/4/2017). 02202/12/4/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN

The Federal Government has declared Friday 14th and Monday 17th April as Public Holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Mr. Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general, further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

The minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter Celebration.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    This is ťo ìnform thè general republic that Ďäñgoťé3x cement ïs nøw sôld díréct fròm thè fäctory for #1300 per bäg and #300 tó delìver per bäg,indìvìdual càn ořdér a mìñimum of 100bägs, trailer load of 600bàgs,träiler load of 900bägs trailer lòad of 1400bägs and abõvé contäct thé sälès Mr Ojekere on (0706522/0009) or assìstant säleś mänäger Mrs Märy on (0813206/6217) for ïnfo.