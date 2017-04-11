Easter: FRSC deploys 25,000 personnel, 869 vehicles across Nigeria

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has deployed 25,000 personnel and 869 vehicles for a special patrol to enhance road safety during the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

The deployment includes 267 motorcycles, 106 ambulances and 22 tow trucks for the special patrol exercise scheduled to run from April 13 to April 18.

The spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Tuesday that the arrangement was in anticipation of mass movement of people and goods across the country during the period.

According to Mr. Kazeem, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed that adequate measures be put in place to ensure free flow of traffic and reduction in road accidents.

He said the measures were also geared toward improved enforcement of traffic laws and improved enlightenment on proper road usage within the period.

He stated that the operation would focus on traffic control, excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, failure to use/install speed limiting device, tyre violation, among other traffic offences.

“Operational equipment in the categories of radar guns, alcholyzers and all other operational logistics are to be fully deployed for this exercise.

“The Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported,’’ the FRSC spokesman said.

The operation, he said, had been programmed to run in shift as follows: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and that night rescue teams are to be on standby at all operational commands.

Mr. Kazeem said the corps would work in collaboration with the military, police, civil defence corps, State Security Services, and other security and traffic management agencies.

He quoted the corps marshal as calling on all road users to imbibe the culture of proper road usage to safeguard their lives and those of others.

(NAN)