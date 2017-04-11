Manipulation of delegates list by PDP hierarchy is over – Sheriff

Related News

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Sheriff, has said that the era of manipulating delegates’ lists by the party hierarchy to soothe their whims and caprices is over.

Sheriff said this in a communique read at the end of a stakeholders meeting organised for members of the party from Anambra in Enugu on Monday.

He said that the manipulation of delegates’ lists compiled from ward congresses amounted to the subversion of the wishes of the people.

The national chairman said that members of the PDP in Anambra had rightfully accused the national leadership of the party of instigating the crisis in the state.

“They said that the national secretariat had been the problem having been variously accused of substituting names of delegates that emanate from ward congresses.

“I agree that the national headquarters has been the problem. Henceforth, only genuine delegates that emanated from the ward congress will be accepted by the national headquarters,” he said.

Mr. Sheriff said that the party would no longer interfere with the delegates’ lists which were used in the election of candidates of the party in general elections.

“Anything done by the people will not be changed by anybody again and the list you bring to us is what we shall use to nominate our candidates,” he said.

He said that the party had had several misfortunes in Anambra, adding that efforts had been put in place to ameliorate them.

He said it was gratifying that members of the party in the state had finally resolved to work together.

“Having observed the misfortune of the party in the state we have moved to set up a reconciliation process to bring the warring factions under one roof.

“The reconciliation committee will be announced as soon as I get back to Abuja and I will start operating your suggestions,” he said.

He said that the PDP must win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra.

“We will put our house in order. We shall win Anambra come November this year,” Sheriff said.

Earlier in a plenary, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu expressed happiness that the party faithful in Anambra had finally agreed to work together.

Mr. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, said that the number of party members that attended the meeting showed interest in the party was still high.

“We should sheath our swords, come together and take our rightful positions,” Ugwuanyi said.

Speaking, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi said: “This number here gives me hope.

“We have always cried that each time there is election in Anambra, the victorious party climbs on the back of the PDP,” he said.

Mr. Umahi, who was represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, said that the PDP in Anambra would still come alive.

“The umbrella has not torn. Under Sheriff the party will grow stronger. The chairman has shown that he does not discriminate,” Mr. Umahi said.

