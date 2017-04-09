Two arrested over drowning of Corps member

Related News

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the alleged drowning of a corps member at a hotel swimming pool in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the corps member was allegedly drowned on Saturday at a hotel swimming pool at Ugwuoba community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“It was gathered that a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members had allegedly gone to a hotel at Ugwuoba in Enugu State identified as Hotel De Oranzi Resort, Agungwu Ugwuoba for swimming.

“In the ensuing swimming rendezvous amongst the celebrating corps members, one of them whose name is yet to be established allegedly got drowned.

“She was later rescued and rushed to General Hospital, Amaku in Awka, Anambra State, (since Oji River Local Government Area shares boundary with Awka) for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,’’ he said.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the body of the deceased corps member had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

He, however, said that the police had intensified efforts to establish the full identity of the deceased corps member.

“While the two persons nabbed in connection with the alleged incident are helping the police operatives in their investigation,” he said.

(NAN)