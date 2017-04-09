PDP Crisis: Sheriff’s spokesperson resigns

Inuwa Bwala, the Special Adviser on Media to the National Chairman of the People’s Democracy Party, PDP, Ali Sheriff, on Sunday announced his resignation.

Mr. Bwala in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja stated that the recent developments in the polity, especially as it affects his duties, made it imperative for him to step down as the official spokesman of Sheriff.

He added that he was stepping down for personal reasons to enable him face his personal challenges, especially his health.

“I wish to apologise to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Sheriff.

“I thank the National Chairman and all those I have worked or related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff’s official spokesman.

“I also wish Sheriff the best in future endeavours.”

Mr. Bwala’s appointment was approved by PDP National Working Committee in February 2016.

