Buhari, Tinubu congratulate Dangote at 60

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday felicitated with Africa’s richest man and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, on his 60th birthday.

“President Buhari joins the business world, Dangote’s friends and family in congratulating the Forbes’ rated richest African and black man for his patriotism and kind heartedness in always making sacrifices to safeguard the health of the nation, most remarkably the polio and Ebola interventions,” the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

“The President believes the global business mogul remains a shining example of the virtues of choosing entrepreneurship from an early age, treading the path of diligence, perseverance and continuous learning to build some of the world’s largest manufacturing and distribution companies, with household names in Nigeria and beyond.

“As Dangote clocks 60, President Buhari commends the humility, simplicity and cosmopolitan outlook of the entrepreneur who defies ethnic and religious persuasions in extending support to the poor and vulnerable, providing employment opportunities without discrimination, while inspiring and mentoring young Nigerians to greatness.”

The president acknowledged Mr. Dangote’s role in bolstering the economy through continuous engagement and counseling of governments on best practices in promoting the ease of doing business.

“He prays that the almighty God will grant Dangote more wisdom, good health and longer life to serve his country and humanity,” Mr. Adesina said.

Also, a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, also congratulated Mr. Dangote who clocks 60 on April 10, describing him as an inspiration to many people.

In a letter to Mr. Dangote personally signed by him, Mr. Tinubu commended the business mogul for his boldness and bravery in taking the business risks he took, which he said have now paid off.

The All Progressives congress chieftain said Mr. Dangote has broken all business barriers and is now helping to industrialise Africa, with the operations of his Dangote Group in 17 African countries and beyond.

In the letter dated April 9, 2017 and released in a statement by his Media Office, Mr. Tinubu said: “Your life has been an inspiration to many. From a lowly background, you rose to the top by dint of hard work and perseverance.

“The boldness and bravery you demonstrated in taking the business risks you took have paid off. You have shown that with resilience, we can always convert risks and challenges to opportunities.

“Today, you are that African man that has broken all barriers. With operations in over 17 African countries including Nigeria, the awesome Dangote Group you established is helping to industrialise Africa.

“You have made people and made lives a lot better through the employment opportunities you have created and your other humanitarian activities.

“I wish you many more years in life. I pray that Allah grants all you need to continue to impact the lives of many more people”.