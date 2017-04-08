Despite recent killings, another Nigerian attempts drugs trafficking to Indonesia

Related News

A 33-year-old Nigerian travelling to Soekarno–Hatta International Airport Jakarta, Indonesia, with narcotics has been arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Lotachukwu Umeme, who was holding a Cote d’ lvoire International passport bearing the name Grou Bi Clauvis, was arrested while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Indonesia.

After he tested positive for narcotic ingestion, 89 wraps of narcotics found to be methamphetamine weighing 1.205 kilogrammes were recovered from him, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Indonesia imposes capital punishment for drug trafficking.

Ahmadu Garba, the NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, said preliminary investigation conducted by the agency revealed that the suspect hails from Anambra State with the name Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian.

“He attended Boys Secondary School Onitsha where he graduated in 2007. After his secondary education, he started selling clothes at Onitsha main market before he travelled to India in search of greener pastures in 2013 and returned to the country in 2015. He also had an identity card claiming he is from Abidjan,” Mr. Garba said.

Cote D’lvoire ID card

Mr. Umeme, while under observation at the airport, excreted 89 wraps of narcotics that tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 1.205kg.

In his statement, according to the NDLEA, the suspect said he was offered the sum of $5,000 to smuggle drugs to Indonesia.

“I am the only son of my parents. I wanted to invest the money in my clothes business and also commence preparation for my marriage in a bid to settle down,” Mr. Umeme said.

He also said he was not aware that drug trafficking attracts capital punishment in Indonesia.

Muhammad Abdallah, the NDLEA Chairman, while expressing satisfaction with the arrest, promised to investigate the identity falsification by the suspect.

Muhammad Abdallah

“This is a very dangerous development as the suspect could have been consigned to the gallows under a false identity,” he said.

Mr. Abdallah warned that those contemplating drug trafficking must endeavour to avoid acts of criminality and have respect for the sanctity of their lives.

“Drug cartels can be very daring in their manipulation but we are poised to counter their devices. The agency shall carry out a comprehensive investigation into this case in collaboration with relevant stakeholders,” Mr. Abdallah said.

The NDLEA said the suspect would be charged to court soon.