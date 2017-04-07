PDP Crisis: Fayose lambasts Sheriff over walkout on party leaders

Related News

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose, has lambasted the chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, for walking out on party leaders on Thursday during a reconciliation meeting held in Abuja.

“It is now obvious that he (Sheriff) is working for enemies of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP,” Mr. Fayose said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“From what Ali Modu Sheriff did yesterday, it should now be clear to all well-meaning Nigerians that he is not

acting on his own. He is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and by extension an enemy of democracy in Nigeria.

“The man Ali Modu Sheriff is an impostor, an impossible character, agent of darkness and APC-sent to destroy our party.

“If he cannot sit with the leader of our party, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, I am also telling him that we in the PDP are also not interested in holding any discussion with him. He is a virus that has infected the PDP and by the grace of God, he will be cured permanently.

“He grew up the black leg of every organisation. His flirting with Obasanjo/PDP destroyed the All Peoples Party (APP) and ANPP. He is at again but this will be the last of the series. He is a serial plotter.

I regretted my association with him and bringing him forth.

“I will not work with him. He is a betrayal of confidence and does not represent peace and hope. I will not be part of any meeting with such a dirty desperado.

“Anybody supporting, promoting or financing him is an enemy of Nigeria. Our country will not end up in a one party system which I imagine is the reason his business is thriving with the APC.”