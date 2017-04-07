Court orders flogging of electrician for stealing horse

Related News

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that a 22-year-old electrician, Ahmed Umar, be given 10 strokes of the cane for stealing a horse.

Mr. Umar of Kado Biko village, Abuja, was convicted by the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, as he admitted committing the offence.

The prosecuting counsel, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that one Friday Job of Jabi Lake, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on April 6.

Ms. Auhioboh said that on the same date at about 4 a.m. the defendant went to Jabi Lake and stole a horse.

She said that Mr. Umar was apprehend and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offence.

She said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

