PDP Crisis: Senate caucus endorses political solution, appoints spokesperson

Senator Godswill Akpabio
The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the lingering leadership crisis in the party would best be resolved through political solution.

The caucus expressed confidence that political solution was an enduring option for resolving the crisis.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday in Abuja, the caucus said the resolution was the outcome of an earlier meeting of the group.

“The Caucus, which also unanimously appointed Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe as its spokesman, said that resorting to political option was without prejudice to the ongoing litigation at the Supreme Court.

“The Senators in affirming Abaribe as its official voice resolved that henceforth every decision of the Caucus would be conveyed to the public through him.

“Every statement emanating from Sen. Abaribe represents the official position of the PDP Senate Caucus.

“Any information purporting to come from the caucus should be cross-checked with the spokesman,’’ it stated.

The chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, led his team on a visit to the National Assembly Caucus of the party on March 22.

During the visit, Mr. Dickson presented the committee’s report on how to resolve the crisis to the caucus.

(NAN)

