Nigerian lawmakers to investigate Multichoice Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to investigate the ‘exorbitant charges’ and refusal of Multichoice Nigeria, owners of Dstv and Gotv, to adopt ‘Pay As You Go’ package option.

The resolution was due to a motion by Abbas Tajudeen (Kaduna-APC).

Mr. Tajudeen said it has been the company’s practice, to increase the prices of its packages almost on a yearly basis.

“For instance, in 2013, the monthly subscription increased by 7-10%, in 2014 by 10-15% and in 2015 by 10-22%,” he said.

“Just recently, the company sent a notification of another hike with effect from May 1st, 2017,” he added.

He said the increasing prices of the various bouquet offered by the company and its refusal to offer a ‘Pay as you Go’ package option is causing serious financial strain on its subscribers.

He said Dstv does not have a ‘Pay As You Go’ package like some of its counterparts across the world which makes its subscription plan expire at the end of the monthly subscription period, whether or not the subscriber uses the service.

The lawmaker added that the regular increase in the prices of various bouquet and refusal to adopt the ‘Pay As You Go’ package is against all known and fair business practices all over the world.

Mr. Tajudeen expressed his disappointment at the seeming inability of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Consumer Protection Council and other regulatory agencies to exercise their authority on the company.

There have been calls by Nigerians to compel Multichoice to introduce the ‘Pay As You Go’ package in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives had also in a bid to break the monopoly of Dstv, passed a bill meant to make broadcasting more competitive in the country.