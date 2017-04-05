Court remands cleaner for alleged rape of 6-year-old girl

Court
Court

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the remand of 24-year-old cleaner, Olamide Balogun, ‎in prison for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl.

The judge, Umar Kagarko, adjourned the case till June 15 for hearing.

The defendant who lives in Mabushi, Abuja, was arraigned on a count charge of rape, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Oyeyemi Adeniyi, told the court that one Loveth Abdul reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station on Jan. 23.

He said the plaintiff discovered that the defendant had been having carnal knowledge of the 6-year-old girl, whenever she was left alone in the house.

Mr. Adeniyi said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

