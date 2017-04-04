Man jailed for one month for raping boy to death to be re-arraigned

Related News

The Niger State Government has ordered the re-arraignment of a man sentenced to one-month imprisonment for abduction and rape of a nine-year-old boy, who eventually died.

The convict, Nuhu Musa, 37, was sentenced to one-month imprisonment with an option of N30, 000 fine by a Kontagora Magistrates’ Court for kidnap and rape of a minor.

The incident occurred in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger.

Mr. Musa’s jail term ended on Tuesday.

The public relations officer of the Niger Police Command, Bala Elkana, said on Tuesday in Minna that further investigations would be carried out on the case, and that Mr. Musa would be charged with murder, rape and kidnap.

Mr. Elkana said Mr. Musa’s sentence was not commensurate with his offences, adding that the child eventually died from injuries sustained from the rape.

Meanwhile, Mariam Kolo, Director-General of the Niger State Child Rights Protection Agency, said the child was abducted alongside four other boys.

She said Mr. Musa had sex with the deceased and injured him severely.

Mrs. Kolo said the child was consequently taken to a hospital and operated upon but died the following day.

She said Mr. Musa was arrested, charged to court and given a sentence of one-month imprisonment on a two-count charge.

She said Mr. Musa was sentenced to one month imprisonment on each of the counts of rape and abduction with an option of fine of N30,000.

The director-general said the agency had recommended Mr. Musa’s re-arrest and re-arraignment.

She said the state government had given the mother of the child a grinding machine and some money to start a business to comfort her. (NAN)