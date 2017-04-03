Buhari congratulates Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate, Folake Solanke, on her 85th birthday.

Read the president’s message below.

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates eminent lawyer, administrator and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Folake Solanke, on her 85thbirthday.

President Buhari joins all members of the Bar and the Bench, her friends and family in celebrating the landmark age of the octogenarian, who has won many awards and recognitions, including the Commander Order of the Niger (CON), for her courage in pursuing the truth, and advocating a better life for the less privileged.

The President extols the legal luminary for the patriotism she has demonstrated over the years in speaking against poor governance, and always making herself available in times of need, like working variously as Commissioner in Western Nigeria and Chairperson of the first television network in Africa, Western Nigeria Television Broadcasting Corporation.

As a leading light in her profession, President Buhari believes Chief Solanke’s achievement has been an inspiration to many Nigerians, especially young women, who earnestly yearn to pursue rewarding careers.

President Buhari prays that God will grant Chief Solanke good health and longer life to serve her country.

