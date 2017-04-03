Nigerian student dies in Malaysia

Related News

A Nigerian PhD student at the International Islamic University, Malaysia, IIUM, has died.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Adedeji Liadi, 44, slumped while jogging

on the campus field.

The late Mr. Liadi, who was popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State, was reportedly rushed to the school’s medical facility where he was pronounced dead last week.

He was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

Sources said he had been buried according to Islamic rites at the Muslim burial ground in Malaysia, with members of the Nigerian community in Malaysia in attendance.

The late Mr. Liadi attended Eleta High School, Ibadan, before proceeding to the Lagos State University, LASU, and the University of Lagos, UNILAG, for higher studies.

He joined NOUN as a lecturer in 2013 and started his PhD programme in Malaysia in 2014.

He was about to submit his thesis for viva before he died, sources said.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Lambe Mustapha, a lecturer at the Department of Mass communication, University of Ilorin, who studied alongside the deceased in Malaysia, said the late Mr. Liadi was a “promising young man with great potentials.”

“He was a nice fellow and his death remains a great loss,” he said