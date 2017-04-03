CAN protests detention of members by SSS, demands apology

Supo Ayokunle, CAN President
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has demanded a public apology from the State Security Service over the recent interrogation of its leaders.

In a statement signed by CAN’s director of legal and public affairs, Kwamkor Samuel, the association described the arrest of four of its members by the SSS, following a video released by CAN, as regrettable.

“Regrettably, despite assurances from your operatives, led by the Director of Operations, who said that the invitation was only to interact with these distinguished Nigerian Christians and to seek their opinion and advice on how to address the lingering ethno-religious crises in Nigeria, it turned out that the main reason behind the invitation was your interest in the video jingle produced by CAN, under the slogan “I C A N support”, to raise funds for the support of the Church and distressed Christians in Nigeria”, he stated.

“Having considered the negative effect of your interrogation “under caution” of the distinguished members of the Board of Trustees of the CAN Trust Fund on the Christian Community in Nigeria, the leadership of CAN hereby demands that a written public apology be tendered to these distinguished Nigerians.

“It was therefore shocking to hear from your establishment that these materials were made to incite violence in response to the attempted annihilation of the Church in Southern Kaduna. With all due respect, such analysis and conclusion were vexatious and very wrong.”

Mr. Samuel said CAN was open to dialogue with the SSS, in a bid to ensure a peaceful Nigeria, but lamented the ‘worrisome’ manner of the invitation and interrogation of its members and called for more respect of its leadership by the SSS.

According to the statement, those interrogated by the SSS were Joshua Dogonyaro, a retired army general, representing TEKAN/ECWA Bloc of CAN; Kalajine Anigbogu, a retired judge, representing the Christian Council of Nigeria Bloc; Osaretin Demuren, representing the Organization of African Instituted Churches and Tunde Lemo, who represents the Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Others billed for interrogation include the President of CAN, Samson Supo Ayokunle and the General Secretary, Musa Asake, among others.

 

  • Mama Kay

    Since CAN have repeatedly shown they are a political association for the continuation of corruption in Nigeria, nobody is surprised about the invitations.

    No group or individual trying to cause confusion in the country is above the law. Honour the invitation and if you are innocent, you will be set free and if there is sufficient evidence for prosecution, you should be prosecuted. Nobody should use religion to cause crisis in the country.

    • Netanyahu

      It would have been a better return on investment for your unfortunate parents to have used all the resources wasted on you to buy and rear cows instead. You are a waste of space. Get lost, beast.