Buhari names new boards, managements for NEMA, NTA, FRCN — FULL LIST

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved appointments into the boards and executive managements of some government agencies and parastatals.

The new appointees, according to a statement Friday by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, are as follows:

NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NEMA)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo — Chairman

Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja — Director-General

David Babachir Lawal (Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF) – Board Member

Talba Alkali, Board Member, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation;

Rabiu Dagari, Board Member, representing Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ngozi Azadoh, Board Member, representing Ministry of Health

Muhammadu Maccido, Board Member, representing Ministry of Interior

Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye, Board Member, representing Ministry of Water Resources

Emmanuel Anebi (air vice marshall); Board Member, representing Nigerian Armed Forces

Salisu Fagge Abdullahi (assistant inspector-general of police), Board Member, representing Nigerian Police Force.

NIGERIAN TELEVISION AUTHORITY (NTA)

Duro Onabule (former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman) – Chairman

Steve Egbo, Executive Director, Administration and Training

Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Executive Director, Marketing

Mohammed Labbo, Executive Director News

Fatima M. Barda, Executive Director, Finance

Stephen Okoanachi, Executive Director, Engineering

Wole Coker, Executive Director, Programmes.

FEDERAL RADIO CORPORATION OF NIGERIA (FRCN)

Aliyu Hayatu – Chairman

Buhari Auwalu, Zonal Director, Kaduna

Yinka Amosun, Zonal Directors, Lagos

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE

Nigerian Film Corporation — Chika Maduekwe, General Manager

National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria — Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director

National Council for Arts and Culture — Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General;

National Film and Video Censors Board — Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.