Two friends docked for allegedly gang-raping female friend

Two friends, Chidiebere Ejide (18) and Chidi Amadi (22), who allegedly conspired and gang-raped their female friend, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate’s’ Court in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeriareports that Amadi is to stand trial on a charge for conspiracy, while Ejide is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, rape and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Cousin Adams, told the court that the offences were committed on March 27, between 4.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m., at Haile Selassie Hotel, Aguda, Lagos.

He said that the complainant, Aduke Solanke, had followed Amadi, her childhood friend, to the hotel.

According to the prosecutor, Amadi had connived with Ejide and another person, who is presently at large, to rape her.

NAN reports that during investigation, Solanke claimed that she woke up in the hotel room and discovered she had been drugged and gang-raped.

Adams also told the court that the accused stole Solanke’s N150, 000 cash, which she kept in her bag.

The offences contravened Sections 260 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 260 provides that “any person who attempts to commit the offence of rape or sexual assault by penetration is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for 14 years’’.

The Magistrate, Helen Omisore, admitted the duo to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was then adjourned until April 24 for mention.

(NAN)