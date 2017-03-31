Magu accuses Sun Newspaper of libel, seeks N5 billion

Related News

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has accused the Sun Newspaper of libel, and is demanding a N5 billion naira compensation.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head Media and Publicity, EFCC, said this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

He said Mr. Magu was seeking the compensation for “libellous imputations and statements” made against him in a story published in the March 25, 2017 edition of the Saturday Sun.

“The publication was captioned “Magu Under Fresh Probe over 2 Abuja Mansions”.

The spokesman said that Mr. Magu’s solicitor, Wahab Shittu, noted in a letter that the authors of the story “willfully and maliciously made false, destructive, and defamatory statements” against him.

He said that the paper quoted unidentified sources.

Mr. Uwujaren said the writers of the “offensive” report, had maliciously alleged that Mr. Magu owned “two mansions on different streets in highbrow Maitama area of Abuja”.

“This is a case which they could not substantiate, and which in fact was false, and nothing but the figments of their imaginations.

Mr. Magu denied owning a property in Maitama.

The Sun said it would inform its lawyers to examine the veracity of Mr. Magu’s case.

“There’s nothing I want to say about that other than that if there’s any letter from Mr. Magu the company will invite its lawyers who will look at the issue,” Femi Babafemi, editor of Saturday Sun whose title was responsible for the story, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Friday afternoon.

When asked, specifically, if the newspaper stood by its report, Mr. Babafemi said, “I’ve just told you what I need to tell you.”