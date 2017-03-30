Gunmen kill unidentified man, cart away his bag

Related News

Gunmen on Thursday in Owerri shot dead a yet to be identified man and took away a bag from him suspected to contain money

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident, which occurred at the popular Government House round-about, caused gridlock for over three hours.

A witness and commercial tricycle rider, Chidi Anyawu, said that the robbers trailed their victim from a new generation bank near the area.

He said the robbers shut sporadically in the air after killing their victim to scare people away.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Imo Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, said that the identity of the victim was yet to be identified.

He said the victim came out from GTB bank in Wetheral road and later discovered that some hoodlums were trailing him.

“When he noticed that he was being trailed by hoodlums, he ran and entered a moving vehicle being driven by a woman”, he said.

According to the PPRO, the rescue vehicle was caught by the traffic light at the Government House roundabout and the gunmen traced them there and killed him.

He also informed that the hoodlums carted away a bag from the vehicle but could not confirm the content of the bag.

He said police operatives, upon receipt of information on the incident, rushed to the scene and took the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where he was confirmed dead.

(NAN)