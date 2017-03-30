Nigeria’s new ambassadors designate commence induction course

Related News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to fast track the deployment of all ambassadors-designate to their prospective countries without delay, Sola Enikanolaiye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry has said.

Mr. Enikanolaiye gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a five-day induction course for the 44 non-career ambassadors designate.

He said that the ambassadors-designate would be deployed when agreements (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 47 career-ambassadors designate who were inducted in December 2016 were yet to be deployed.

“As you are well aware this programme takes the Ambassadors designate one step closer to resuming duties as the principal envoy of Mr. President.

“This will however come after the Federal Government has sought and received agreement from the respective countries to which you will be deployed and all other in house arrangements have been concluded.

“Even though this is dependent on how soon such consent is received from the receiving states.

“The Ministry will do whatever is necessary to fast-track the process so that you can be fully installed in your missions without further delay,” he said

The Permanent secretary said that the induction programme was designed to acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the foreign policy agenda and priorities of the present administration.

He said that the agenda was anchored on the tripod of good governance in the context of the anti-corruption drive, national security and the promotion of a prosperous and diversified economy.

According to him the main thrust of the induction programme is in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

“It aims to present a platform for the envoys to better understand their role in the implementation of the change agenda to our citizens both at home and in the Diaspora.

“It is to also to present the positive strides of this Administration and its agenda to the global community.

“The induction Programme is a five-day event that covers lectures on the roles and duties of an Ambassador, the privileges and immunities of an Ambassador,” he said.

According to him the lecture will also expose them to the role of Nigerian missions in promoting economic diplomacy, the structure of the ministry as well as of Nigerian missions.

He said that the course would also cover global issues such as climate change, disarmament, human rights, migrations among others.

Mr. Enikanolaiye said that the programme will also expose them to the basic rudiments of diplomacy, taking into account their wealth of experience.

(NAN)