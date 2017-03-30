Man, 55, allegedly rapes seven months old stepdaughter

Related News

A 55-year-old man, Magaji Dansale, has allegedly raped his seven months old step daughter in Marmachi village of Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The mother of the baby, Zeenat Muntari, told jouralists that she separated with the father of the baby and married Dansale.

The mother said that she was suspecting that she drunk some substances that made her to sleep for several hours, the situation which paved way for her husband to allegedly commit the act.

According to her, when she woke up to breastfeed the baby, she noticed blood in her private part.

“I informed my husband about the matter; he started weeping saying that some people will start accusing him.

“In the morning, while I was washing the baby’s clothes, he also brought his trouser for me wash and I noticed blood stains on it.

“He later went to bush and brought me some leaves to treat her, saying that it is pile.

“The baby was later taken to Malumfashi General Hospital where the doctor confirmed to us that she was defiled and informed the police.

“I am suspecting him because it is only me and him in the house when the incident happened,” she said.

The baby was later referred to Turai Yar’adua Maternal and Child Hospital, Katsina.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Gambo Isa, confirmed the incident and said that the police would brief the media on Friday.

(NAN)