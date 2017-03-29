University of Jos ‘sacks’ SUG over new fee

Related News

The University of Jos has dissolved the institution’s Students Union Government (SUG).

This is contained in a statement issued in Jos on Wednesday by Abdullahi Abdullahi, the school’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Information.

According to the statement, the university has constituted a five-man Caretaker Committee in place of the SUG.

The statement quoted the UniJos Vice-Chancellor, Sebastian Maimako, as giving reasons for the dissolution to include protest by the SUG against the new school charges of N45, 000 as directed by the Federal Government.

Other reasons, the statement said, included the SUG’s decision to convene a meeting of students without due approval from the Directorate of Students Affairs, which resulted in a protest with the students carrying placards.

It added that the SUG officials had similarly mobilised students to attend a meeting where parents were shouted down.

“They externalised an internal issue, affecting the university without following the acceptable laid down procedures for conflict resolution in the university.

“They were also intimidating and issuing threats to law abiding students, including fresh students who were willing to comply with the payment of the new school charges.

“The SUG officials also maligned principal officers of the university, including the VC on various media platforms.

“Using the social media, they misinformed members of the public on the action taken by the university authorities in the process of implementing the new school charges,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, management had on several occasions invited the SUG officials to dialogue on the matter of the harmonised school charges for federal universities, but they remained intransigent and refused to see reasons.

It added that the students, by all the actions taken by the dissolved SUG officials, clearly indicated their desire to disrupt the smooth running of the institution.

The vice chancellor, in the statement, therefore, directed the dissolved SUG officials to handover all properties belonging to the union in their possession with immediate effect.

Mr. Maimako, thereafter, announced the constitution of a five-man caretaker committee of the SUG with Wuyep Nansar as chairman.

It also announced Timdi Nkat as Secretary, Yilmazaka Gershinen, Idi Ishaku and Ekweozor Nzube as members.

According to the statement, the vice chancellor charged the committee to maintain the spirit of discipline and dedication in line with the university’s motto.

Mr. Nansar, on behalf of the other members of the committee, promised their readiness to put in their best to contribute to the peace and progress of the institution.

He said they would use their wealth of experience to work with the students, management and all for the benefit of the system.

(NAN)