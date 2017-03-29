Nigerian Army confirms the restoration of demoted officer’s rank

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed the restoration of the rank of a demoted senior officer, Patrick Falola.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Tuesday reported the withdrawal of the petition filed against the Army Council by Mr. Falola after his rank was restored.

The officer was court-martialed last year for allegedly using the army’s facility for training clinical students from Espan Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, without permission from higher authorities.

Following the ruling of the court martial, Mr. Falola, was demoted from the rank of Major General to Brigadier-General.

Enokela Onyilo-Uloko, a retired Wing Commander, and legal representative of the general, told the Court of Appeal, Abuja, that Mr. Falola decided to withdraw the appeal after the Army Council met and reversed the decision of the Court Martial to demote him.

On Wednesday, the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, a Brigadier-General, confirmed Mr.Onyilo-Uloko’s claim to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Army Council in its wisdom decided to mitigate his punishment to severe reprimand,” Mr. Usman said.