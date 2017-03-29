Nigeria Customs redeploys 337 assistant comptrollers

Related News

As part of the ongoing repositioning of the service, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, has approved the redeployment of 337 Assistant Comptrollers of Customs to various Commands across the country with immediate effect.

The redeployment exercise which also confirms Joseph Attah as the substantive Public Relations Officer of the Service, moved Babadidi B from FOU D to Apapa, Udenze A. from ICT to TCIP, Ilesanmi K.D. from Apapa to Kad/Kt, and Ugorji, O.A. from ICT to PH II among others.

The CGC charged the affected officers to support the leadership of their new Commands in the renewed efforts to entrench a more transparent culture of service delivery.

He said “so much is expected from NCS in terms of economic and security wellbeing of the country, we cannot afford to fail the nation.”