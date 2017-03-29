Dasukigate: Dokpesi received N2.1 billion from ONSA – Bank Officer

Related News

A prosecution witness, Zainab Kokobili, on Wednesday told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that Raymond Dokpesi, received N2.1 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA.

Ms. Kokobili, the third prosecution witness to testify in Mr. Dokpesi’s trial, confirmed that the money was paid in four different occasions from the ONSA.

Mr. Dokpesi, Chairman of Daar Holdings Investment Company Ltd., was arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering and procurement-related offences.

Ms. Kokobili, a banker with First Bank, was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Olaleke Atoglabe.

She said that as a relationship manager, she manages the account of Daar Holdings Investment Company and other accounts in the bank.

She said on February6, 2016 she was invited to EFCC office through their Fraud and Investigation Unit to make statements on the case.

Ms. Kokobili read from the company’s statement of account, saying that N2.12 billion was paid into the account in four tranches of N500 million, N500 million, N620 million and N500 million between January and March 2015.

She said the balance on the company’s account was N113, 885.28 before the first tranche of N500 million was paid into the account on January 22, 2015.

“On Jan. 22, 2015 – RTGS, being payment by ONSA: N500 million, it was a credit. Before the payment of N500 million the balance on the account was N113,885.28.

“On Feb. 4, 2015 – RTGS, being payment by ONSA: N500 million.

“On Feb. 9, 2015 – RTGS, being payment by ONSA: N620 million only. It was also a credit.

“On March 19, 2015 – the narration is RTGS being payment by ONSA: N500 million,” the witness said.

She also said that N2.12 billion was disbursed from Daar Investments and Holdings Limited after receiving instructions from Mr. Dokpesi.

“The customer sent instructions to the bank for payments. Money was paid after getting confirmation from the customer.

“High Chief Raymond Anthony Alegho Dokpesi was the signatory who sent instructions for the payments,” she added.

Justice John Tsoho admitted in evidence the witness statement made at the EFCC’s office and bundles of documents submitted to the chairman of EFCC.

Under cross examination by the defence counsel, Kanu Agabi, the witness said that Daar Investment was a customer of the bank not Raymond Alegho Dokpesi.

The case was adjourned till May 24 and May 25 for continuation of trial.

(NAN)