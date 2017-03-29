Court adjourns reverend father’s rape case to May 25

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama on Wednesday adjourned until May 25 to commence hearing in a case of rape of a minor brought against a reverend father, Anthony Ochigbo.

The case which is being tried by Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf was adjourned after the prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, wrote the court asking for adjournment.

Mr. Ijagbemi said he was attending another court for a different case.

The court had sometime in November 2016 adopted the bail condition given to Mr. Ochigbo earlier in another court.

The counsel told the court that Mr. Ochigbo, 44, of Catholic Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja, on August 15, 2016 allegedly abused a 10-year-old girl sexually.

He said Mr. Ochigbo had an unlawful sexual intercourse with her in the church which contravened Sections 31 (1) and 32(2) of the Child Rights Act, 2003.

Mr. Ochigbo was earlier arraigned before Justice Olukayode Adeniyi on August 30, 2016 during courts’ vacation.

Mr. Adeniyi granted him a N2 million bail with two sureties, who must be civil servants not below Grade Level 14.

In addition, he said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

