How 7-year-old suffered ‘multiple sexual assaults’ from neighbour, gynaecologist tells court

A medical doctor at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Shodipo Olanrewaju, on Tuesday told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court how a 7-year-old girl (names withheld) suffered multiple sexual assaults, on several occasions, from her neighbour, Momodu Mutairo.

Mr. Olarenwaju, a prosecution witness and Head, Department of Family Medicine LASUTH, said following a referral from Gbagada General Hospital, the victim and her parents lodged a complaint of multiple sexual assaults by ‘Daddy Pasit’ as he was known in the compound.

“The perpetrator was a neighbour to the client,” the doctor said.

“On three occasions, she had gone to the house of the perpetrator to play with his son and those occasions he had used his lips to suck her breasts and his penis to penetrate her bombom. He however warned her not to tell anyone.

“The client had promised the mother to tell her of the assault on the condition that she would not be beaten after the mother had spoken to her about sexual harassment and assault. She thereafter divulged every incident to the mother.”

When brought to the Mirabel Centre which is a sexual assault referral centre domiciled under the Department of Family Medicine LASUTH, the victim was seen to be apprehensive and thereafter underwent counselling, Mr. Olanrewaju noted.

On examination, according to the doctor, “her genital had tenderness, called pains by the client, and a lot of swellings on the entire genital region which include labia majora and minora. We also noted redness and bruising in the genital region around the urethra and the clitoris. We also noted laceration on the hymen at 6′ o clock. She was observed to have copious vagina discharge.”

Mr. Olarenwaju further stated that following the history and examination, it was concluded that the genital findings were consistent with various vagina penetrations.

The medical report of the victim issued by Mirabel Centre was tendered before the court and admitted as Exhibit P1.

The matter was later adjourned by Justice Raliatu Akinbiyi to May 4, 2017, for continuation of trial.