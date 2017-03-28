Ex-Naval Chief’s trial: Court admits evidence from Diamond Bank

Related News

An FCT High Court on Tuesday admitted some bank documents from an official of Diamond Bank as evidence against former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Jibrin.

The witness, Margret Enena, the manager of a branch of Diamond Bank in Abuja, told the court that the account of Naval Engineering was domiciled in her branch.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the first defendant is standing trial on alleged N600 million fraud.

Mr. Jibrin, a retired vice admiral, was on May 25 arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and purchase of a property valued at N600 million while in service.

He was charged alongside two retired rear admirals, Bala Mshelia and Shehu Ahmadu, as well as Harbour Bay International Limited.

The witness said she had collated the document when EFCC requested for them.

She listed a set of documents which also included the statement of account which she said was not signed by her.

During cross examination by counsel to the first defendant, Yakubu Maikyau, the witness said she was not in that branch of the bank when the account was opened.

“I have not had any transaction with the first defendant.

“I am in the court because the court has ordered us to provide all documents relating to the account,’’ she said.

When cross examined by the second defendant`s counsel, Olatunji Salawu, the witness told the court that Naval Engineering International Ltd was a limited company.

According to her, she does not know the directors of the company nor witnessed the signing of the transfer of property.

The witness said the third defendant was a co-signatory, adding that by the nature of the account, the cheque of N600 million could not have been raised unless mandated by a superior person.

Ms. Enena, however, said she did not know anything about the fourth defendant, Harbour Bay International Ltd.

The EFCC had alleged that the three defendants who were signatory to the account of Naval Engineering Services Limited paid for a property.

The EFCC also said the property located at Plot 2717 Cadastral Zone, AOC, Maitama, Abuja was handed over to Harbour Bay International instead of Naval Engineering Services which developed and funded the construction.

The EFCC had further alleged that the former Chief of Naval Staff’s wife was among the directors of Harbour Bay International.

The presiding judge, Sadiq Umar, adjourned the case till May, 22, May 23, and May 24 for continuation of trial.

(NAN)