Hajj 2017: NAHCON reduces cost of accommodation for pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said that it has negotiated downward the cost of accommodation to be used by Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

This followed the rigorous negotiations held recently between the Commission and the landlords/reputable agents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Uba Mana, on Tuesday said some inspectors and negotiators from NAHCON were in Saudi Arabia recently and have ensured that there will be no price increase for pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah.

The statement said the same success was also recorded for Madinah accommodation.

“By this success too, pilgrims will pay between 500 to 900 Riyals less for 2017 Hajj in Makkah, while in Madinah they will pay 614 Riyals less for even better accommodation,” Mr. Mana said.

He also said the reduction in the cost of Makkah and Madinah accommodations will positively affect the 2017 Hajj fare.

He also said the success of Makkah negotiations means there would be no uniform Hajj fare for 2017 Hajj.

“The previous regime of pegging the benchmark of the accommodation at SR4,000 is over and each house will be paid for based on its merit and the laid down criteria by the Commission namely: proximity to the Haram, facilities and age of each accommodation.

“This is a laudable initiative the commission is implementing to save the country and the pilgrims some funds under the economic recession being witnessed recently,” he said.

Mr. Mana said already, results from the Madinah accommodation negotiations show that over $12.3 million will be saved compared to previous years.