Aisha Buhari condoles with Pauline Tallen over husband’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, has condoled with Pauline Tallen, former Minister of State for Science and Technology, and her family members over the death of her husband, John Tallen.

Mr. Tallen died on Tuesday at the age of 83 at his residence in Abuja after a protracted illness.

The president’s wife, who was received at the residence by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, and former governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

She also prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

She was accompanied by wives of service chiefs and wife of Nasarawa State governor, Mairo Al-Makura, as well as her senior special assistant, Hajo Sani.

Mr. Dariye said Mrs. Buhari’s visit was symbolic and people of Plateau would forever remember her.

He said, “your coming for condolence is very symbolic because the people of Plateau will forever remember this visit.

“It is the humility in you that brought you here, in spite of the short notice given to you about the death.’’

Mrs. Buhari also paid condolence visit to the family of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima, over the death of his son, Aliyu Buba Galadima.

The son died on March 26 in an auto crash along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

She prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

She was received by the deceased’s father, Mr. Galadima, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayale Ahmed, and former PDP Chairman, Ahmadu Ali. (NAN)

