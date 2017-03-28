Tinubu, a dogged fighter for democracy- Dogara

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has eulogized former Lagos State governor and a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker described Mr. Tinubu as a leader, man of vision, and dogged fighter for democracy who has and continued to make invaluable contributions to democratic governance of Nigeria.

The speaker likened Mr. Tinubu to the proverbial elephant that cannot be described and argued that any attempt to describe him will amount to grave injustice.

“He is undoubtedly one of the leading lights of our modern democracy. I can only say this based on the part I have touched. I see him as someone who is demonstrating the attributes of a true leader,” he said.

“He is not a regional leader. Some who thought he had everything cut out for him in the South-West and he may not be able to play on a more national platform, got it wrong as they saw how together with some other committed leaders in this country, how they midwifed a political organization that so many pundits believed it was impossible for them to midwife, they midwifed it and in the history of this country, for the first time, an opposition party which was built on some blocks including the great Asiwaju himself succeeded in wrestling power from the hands of the ruling party.”

The statement continued, “Like wine which they say tastes better with age, the Speaker, prayed for Senator Tinubu to age gracefully and in good health, so that “some of us who have come to see him as a mentor will continue to learn more and drink from the fountain of his wisdom.

“As you celebrate another dawn in your life, I congratulate you and pray the Almighty God to continue to keep you in good health and strengthen you as you continue in your contribution to the giant strides our nation is making.”