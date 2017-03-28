VIDEO: Dino Melaye in victory dance, says his critics will suffer

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Embattled Nigerian Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has released a video to taunt his critics, vowing that they will suffer irreparably.

The release of the video followed Monday’s confirmation by the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, that the lawmaker indeed graduated from the institution.

In the video, the senator was seen dancing and making gestures indicating his traducers had been disgraced.

The Kogi lawmaker is arguably Nigeria’s most controversial lawmaker.

Watch video below.

  • Spoken word

    Jobless twat.

  • lanre

    Good God! This guy is old enough to be someone’s grand father! When someone with the mental and emotional maturity of a 7yr old is one of our most influential lawmaker, what hope is there for this country?