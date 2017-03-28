VIDEO: Dino Melaye in victory dance, says his critics will suffer

Related News

Embattled Nigerian Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has released a video to taunt his critics, vowing that they will suffer irreparably.

The release of the video followed Monday’s confirmation by the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, that the lawmaker indeed graduated from the institution.

In the video, the senator was seen dancing and making gestures indicating his traducers had been disgraced.

The Kogi lawmaker is arguably Nigeria’s most controversial lawmaker.

