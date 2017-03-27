Fire at INEC headquarters harmed no one – Official

INEC Headquarters gutted by fire
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said no life or sensitive materials was lost at the fire outbreak that occurred at the commission headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Director of Voter education and Publicity, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He described the incident as minor, adding that it was quickly brought under control.

Mr. Osaze-Uzzi said the incident happened 1 p.m. at the first floor of the commission headquarters.

“It was a minor fire incident and the officers of the Fire Service and staff of the commission put it off with the use of fire extinguisher.

“There is nothing to worry about the incident; nobody was injured, no loss of life, and no loss of sensitive documents to the fire outbreak,’’ he said.

He said that work resumed at about 3 p.m. in the affected area after it was cleaned by staff.

(NAN)

