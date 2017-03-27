Magu to sue The Sun Newspaper, denies owning house in Maitama

Related News

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has denied owning any house or houses in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Reacting to a report captioned, Magu Under Fresh Probe over 2 Abuja Mansions, which appeared in The Sun Newspaper of March 25, the EFCC boss dismissed the story as a work of fiction and threatened legal action against the newspaper and the authors of the story.

The report, which appeared on page 9 of the newspaper, among others, claimed that Mr. Magu was being probed regarding the ownership of two mansions in the Maitama area of Abuja allegedly linked to his wife.

Relying on unnamed sources, the newspaper claimed that “the houses being investigated are located in Danube Street, Maitama and Missouri Street, off Colorado Close, Ministers Hill.” It added that “the two houses were said to have been bought last year.”

But Mr. Magu said neither himself nor his wife owned any property in Maitama. He urged Nigerians to disregard the report as false and designed by the authors to achieve motives that were obvious.

“I don’t have any mansion anywhere in Maitama. Would I have two mansions in Abuja yet choose to live in a rented apartment in the same community? The Sun can take over the properties if they have evidence that they belong to me or my wife,” Mr. Magu said.

The acting chairman disclosed that he was taking legal action against the newspaper.

“This is another calculated attempt to smear my reputation,” Mr. Magu said. “They may have gotten away with such false reports in the past but I will not let this go unchallenged. I have already briefed my lawyers to institute legal action against The Sun Newspaper.”