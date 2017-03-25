Senegal’s Macky Sall lauds Buhari on Gambia

Related News

President Macky Sall of Senegal has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in The Gambian impasse that led to the restoration of democracy in the West African country.

Former President Yahya Jammeh had refused to hand over power to Adama Barrow, winner of an election held last December, but ECOWAS leaders, including President Buhari, insisted Mr. Jammeh must quit at the expiration of his term in January. He did, rather involuntarily.

In a communication with the Nigerian leader, Macky Sall said:

“Thank you again for your support in The Gambia. May Almighty Allah give you greater health and energy to conduct the destiny of Nigeria.”

The Senegalese president described himself as President Buhari’s “younger brother,” and prayed that “Allah” would bestow good health and wisdom on the Nigerian leader.