DOWNLOAD: New SSS report on acting EFCC chair, Magu

The forces opposed to the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as substantive head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday released a new seven-page letter by the State Security Service, SSS, expatiating on the corruption allegations against the anti-corruption czar.

The letter, which was circulated to select Nigerian journalists by a faceless group, Advocacy Justice, was written by the SSS to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to further push its relentless campaign against Mr. Magu.

The letter appeared to have been written in response to a request by Mr. Malami that the SSS should provide documentary evidence of its allegations against the acting EFCC chair.

In its response, the SSS, through one Folashade Bello, sent the minister at least 12 documents.

One of the documents contained minutes of the 2oth plenary meeting of the Police Service Commission in 2010 which reportedly reprimanded Mr. Magu.

The eleven other documents tried to link Mr. Magu to Mohammed Umar, a retired air commodore being investigated by the SSS.

The documents were, however, not released alongside the cover letter discreetly circulated Friday.

The letter appeared to have been circulated to further embarrass Mr. Magu and possibly pressure President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him from his post.

The letter was undated.

The SSS, in controversial reports to the Senate, claimed Mr. Magu is tainted and should not be confirmed to head the nation’s top anti-corruption body.

The Nigerian Senate agreed and has, twice, declined to approve his appointment, a move that has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

