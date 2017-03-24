Chimamanda Adichie makes Fortune magazine’s list of 50 world leaders

Related News

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has been named amongst the 50 greatest world leaders in the 2017 Fortune magazine ranking.

The Half of a Yellow Sun writer was ranked number 42 on the list with Chicago Cubs baseball team president Theo Epstein at number one.

Business mogul, Jack Ma, of AliBaba group of companies appears at number two and Catholic leader Pope Francis is in third place for his social integration projects as a clergy.

Melinda Gates is number four in recognition of the impact of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which she co-chairs.

The list also features celebrated basketball player, LeBron James at 11, comedienne Samantha Bee at 19.

Colombian music superstar, Shakira, is at 27 for her philanthropic work through her Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) school foundation.

Just outside of the top five is Ava DuVernay recognized for her directorial work in Academy Award winning film, Selma and her forthcoming Disney adaptation, A Wrinkle in Time.

Chance the Rapper checks in at number 46, the 23-year-old hip-hop star is commended for his willingness to remain an independent artist and release his music for free and his education philanthropy in his Illinois, Chicago hometown.

Adichie’s book ‘Americanah’ recently won the “One Book, One New York” campaign from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in partnership with BuzzFeed.(NAN)