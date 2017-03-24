Sambisa forest secured for small-arm championship – Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army has assured Nigerians that Sambisa forest, where the 2017 small arms completion will take place this year, has been secured from any form of attack by Boko Haram.

The Army’s chief of training and operations, David Ahmdu, a major general, said despite the defeat of Boko Haram and recapture of the heart of Sambisa, known as Camp Zairo, the army has taken adequate measures to secure the general area where the exercise will hold.

He said about 20 square kilometers around the range area where the event will hold has been fortified to prevent any form of possible attack from the Boko Haram.

Mr. Ahmadu, who made this known during a preliminary press conference ahead the NASA games, said the annual games will hold from Monday and end on Friday.

He said the essence of this year’s competition is to make Sambisa forest safe for habitation and military activities.

He said the army corp of engineers have recently embarked on construction of roads and culverts around Sambisa to ease movement.

He said during the competition, various caliber of arms that fall under the light arm category will be fired by competing soldiers.

General Ahmadu said other activities like medical outreach, security awareness programmes for traditional rulers and support for internally displaced persons will be carried during the weeklong event.

He said the small arms championship will promote marksmanship among soldiers and enhance the role of the army in securing the country.