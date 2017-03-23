Housewife pours boiling water on hubby’s manhood

Court
Court

Adeyinka Adelakun, a middle aged public school teacher in Ibadan, on Thursday narrated how his wife, Kafayat, poured boiling water on his manhood which seriously injured him.

Mr. Adelakun had approached an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan seeking the dissolution of his three-year-old marriage to his wife on grounds of threat to life and constant fighting.

He also asked the court to allow him have in his custody the two-year-old child of the marriage so that he could effectively take care of the child.

According to the plaintiff, Kafayat is in the habit of fighting him and threatening him whenever they have domestic issues to resolve.

“On February 27, 2016, she started her trouble as usual and I decided to call her mother on phone to caution her, but Kafayat brought a kettle of hot water from the kitchen and poured it on my genitals and chest.

“The pain was too much, I was rushed to hospital due to the severe injuries I sustained and I stayed in the hospital for months.

“Even I cannot use my injured manhood for any sexual act till now because it has not healed and I decided to quit the marriage to avoid untimely death.

“I’m afraid of living with a woman that wanted to finish my manhood because she may do more harm if (I) allow her in my life,” he said.

Mr. Adelakun presented pictures of his injured genitals as exhibits to prove his case and the court admitted the pictures.

In her defence, Kafayat admitted the allegation, but said that it was not intentional and that the hot water mistakenly poured on her husband when he wanted to beat her.

The defendant told the court that she was arrested because of the incident and the matter was resolved later.

Kafayat did not agree with the dissolution, saying she still loved her husband in spite of ill-treatment and lack of care from the plaintiff.

The Court President, Mukaila Balogun, and two assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, in their unanimous decision, dissolved the marriage.

Mr. Balogun said the opinion of the court was that there was no more love between the couple and the parties should go their separate ways to avoid more trouble.

The court further directed that the only child of the union should be in the custody of her mother and ordered the plaintiff to pay N4, 000 as monthly allowance for the upkeep of the child.

“The plaintiff should also pay N12, 000 and N5, 000 to the defendant to rent a new apartment and to pack her belongings respectively,” the court ruled.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    It means the plaintiff should not have gone to Court: he received not a single reprieve: damaged manhood, loss of custody of child, and paying for future accommodation of his would-have-been killer.
    Justice indeed!