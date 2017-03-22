Zaki Biam killings: Police deploy special units

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed Police Special Tactical Force to end the killings by unknown gunmen in Zaki-Biam, Ukum local government of Benue State, police spokesperson said.

Speaking on Wednesday, behalf of the Inspector General, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the team comprises of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Units, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad, SIB, detachment of EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), Police Air wing (Aerial Surveillance Helicopters) and undercover operatives.

“The Police Force is assuring the good people of Benue State of the renewed commitment of the Force to guarantee and sustain the protection of their lives and properties,” Mr. Jimoh said.

“I hereby enjoin them to allow justice and peace to prevail and also cooperate with the personnel of the Police Special Tactical Force deployed in their localities,” Mr Jimoh added.

Dozens of armed men stormed Zaki Ibiam market on Monday and killed at least 52 people, the Punch reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the attack the nation had lost value for human lives.

The Special Tactical Force is led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations.

Mr. Jimoh called on the general public to support the police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities to bring the perpetrators of this killings to justice.

