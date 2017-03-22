Buhari sympathises with Britons over London terror attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Wednesday’s terrorist attack near the United Kingdom Parliament Building at Westminster, London.

The President, who sympathised with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, assured her that the government and people of Nigeria “stand with Britons at this sad and trying moment in their country.”

According to President Buhari, “terror attack anywhere in the world is condemnable,” adding that the whole world must join hands to defeat the perpetrators of terrorism.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort the grieving families and heal the injured.

