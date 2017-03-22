Man arraigned for allegedly paying sex worker with fake naira

High Court
High Court

A 30-year-old man, Frank Igwe, who allegedly used some fake naira to pay a sex worker for her services, was on Wednesday charged before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of unlawful possession of fake currency.

The prosecutor, Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 17 at about 2:00 a.m. at Standard Hotel, No. 11, Olokodana St., Bariga, Lagos.

Mrs. Akinpelu alleged that the accused had taken the sex worker to a hotel and after they had enjoyed themselves paid her with some fake money.

“She immediately noticed that the money had no serial numbers and held on to him until the hotel manager alerted the police.

“The accused was searched and another five pieces of N1, 000 notes were found on him,’’ she said.

The offence contravened Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, A. F. Adeeyo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned until March 28 for trial.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.