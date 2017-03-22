Man arraigned for allegedly paying sex worker with fake naira

Related News

A 30-year-old man, Frank Igwe, who allegedly used some fake naira to pay a sex worker for her services, was on Wednesday charged before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of unlawful possession of fake currency.

The prosecutor, Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 17 at about 2:00 a.m. at Standard Hotel, No. 11, Olokodana St., Bariga, Lagos.

Mrs. Akinpelu alleged that the accused had taken the sex worker to a hotel and after they had enjoyed themselves paid her with some fake money.

“She immediately noticed that the money had no serial numbers and held on to him until the hotel manager alerted the police.

“The accused was searched and another five pieces of N1, 000 notes were found on him,’’ she said.

The offence contravened Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, A. F. Adeeyo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned until March 28 for trial.

(NAN)