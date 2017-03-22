Alleged grass-cutting fraud: SGF Babachir Lawal to shun Senate on Thursday

Related News

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will not appear before a Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in Northeast on Thursday.

Mr. Lawal had earlier been indicted for alleged fraud by the committee and the Senate, who called for his removal.

He was found culpable by the Senate for his alleged role in a grass-cutting N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the Senate, however defended Mr. Lawal saying he was not given fair hearing, thus necessitating the new summons.

Mr. Lawal has gone to court challenging his summon and indicated he will not appear on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports

Details later…