Boko Haram suspects arrested in Ekiti, Nasarawa

Boko Haram
Boko Haram

The State Security Services, SSS, said it arrested a Boko Haram kingpin, Adenoyi Abdulsalam, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on March 20.

In a statement by a Tony Opuiyo, the SSS said that an Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect who is currently undergoing investigation.

Mr. Opuiyo added that the suspect was in the final stage of kidnapping some high-level targets in Ekiti to raise funds and terrorise communities in the state.

He said that the suspect was arrested by a joint military and DSS operation team.

Mr. Opuiyo said that a Boko Haram suspect, Usman Rawa, 29, was also arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on March 17.

He said that Mr. Rawa rented an accommodation in Lafia for one Abdullahi Isa, who was known for his notorious terrorist activities.

“His plan is to establish an effective base to conduct terrorism, kidnapping and robbery operations in Abuja, Minna, and other adjoining states,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kevenreal

    Yoroba people well done. Make una the spread terror from UK to African

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    Promo!!!Promo!!!Promo!!!
    PURCHASE-CEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER MR OJEKERE ON (070653/83208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES..