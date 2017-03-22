GSK gets new Managing Director

GSK HQ [Photo: The Business TImes]
GlaxoSmithKline, a global health care company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bhushan Akshikar as its managing director.

Mr. Akshikar, according to a statement released by the company, joined the Nigeria business in January 2017 from Mumbai, India, where he held the position of Executive Vice President, GlaxoSmithKline, India.

The statement added that he would be part of a wider Africa and developing countries’ leadership team responsible for driving business performance and growth in Nigeria.

According to the statement, before joining GSK, Mr. Akshikar worked with Johnson & Johnson for over 16 years across diverse markets like India, South Korea and Belgium.

The statement also said Mr. Akshikar holds a post graduate MBA in Marketing and a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Mumbai, India.

“With over two decades of working in varying positions and increasing responsibility in the health care industry, Akshikar brings rich and broad commercial experience to the GSK Nigeria business,” it added.

