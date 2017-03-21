Presidents of Egypt, Gambia, Ghana call Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

The president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, called Tuesday to wish President Muhammadu Buhari well, the Nigerian president’s office said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader also congratulated President Buhari on the “strides” Nigeria has made in the campaign against Boko Haram and other security challenges, spokesperson Femi Adesina said.

President el-Sisi, who also expressed the preparedness of his country to assist in Nigeria’s quest to overcome her security concerns, if needed, hoped that the two countries will continue to partner in other areas of mutual interest.

Also, on Thursday last week, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a goodwill phone call to President Buhari, thanked Nigeria for her leading role in his emergence as president of his country, and wished the Nigerian leader well.

Similarly, on the same day last week, President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana, called President Buhari to wish him good health and greater bilateral cooperation between the West African countries.

