Absenteeism: Reps step down four motions due to absence of lawmakers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday stepped down four out of six motions it had scheduled for deliberation due to absence of the sponsors.

The motions, whose sponsors were absent, include “Call for Reconstruction of Bauchi – Gombe – Yola Federal Highway” and “Call to Explore the Use of Cement to Construct Roads”.

The others are a call to Investigate the Disconnection of Electricity to Communities in Akoko Northeast – Northwest, Ondo State and Need to Investigate the Exorbitant Charges and Refusal of Multichoice Nigeria Plc to adopt “pay as you go” package option.

The motions stood in the names of Ali Isa (PDP-Gombe), Obinna Chidoka (PDP-Anambra), Olemija Stephen (APC-Ondo) and Abbas Tajudeen (APC-Kaduna) respectively.

While moving for the motions to be stepped down, the Chairman of House Rules and Business Committee, Orker Jev, urged members to always give prior notice of their absence.

“If you won’t be able to make it to the sitting, you should always inform the secretariat so as to enable us present other items on the Order Paper” he said.

Three weeks ago, five bills scheduled to be debated on the floor of the House had also been stepped down due to absence of lawmakers.